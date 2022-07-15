Abu Dhabi: Students impacted by Covid excel in exams, 19 eligible for Golden Visa

As many as 72 expat students graduate, with 38 scoring more than 90 per cent

Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 4:25 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:05 PM

Maraam Hussam Noah, who scored 99.15 per cent, is among the three top-ranked students at Abu Dhabi’s at Virtual Charter Schools to notch more than 98 per cent in examinations held in accordance with the UAE Ministry of Education’s private school curriculum.

In October 2020, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) introduced the Virtual Charter School for expatriate students whose parents were financially impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and unable to pay school fees.

As many as 72 expatriate students overcame the challenges of the pandemic to graduate following the examinations and 38 have scored more than 90 per cent.

Significantly, 19 students have become eligible for the UAE Golden Visa by scoring more than 95 per cent in examinations. The coveted visa will provide long-term residency status, allowing them to live, study or work in the Emirates and enjoy exclusive benefits.

“These results speak volumes of the resilience, dedication, and determination of these students who, despite the challenges faced by their families as a result of the pandemic, were able to really apply themselves to their studies and deliver such impressive results,” said Khulood Al Dhaheri, executive director of education partnerships sector, ADEK.

“All at ADEK and our Virtual Charter School partners are full of admiration for these students, the first to graduate from this pioneering initiative. We believe their performance will inspire others. In congratulating the students on achieving such distinctive results of national significance, we also thank them for demonstrating the inclusivity and uniformity of opportunity within Abu Dhabi’s education ecosystem and its wider community.”

The graduates received their certificates at a special ceremony at the capital’s Al Riyadh School attended by Sara Musallam, ADEK chairman.

Maraam Hussam Noah, with 99.15 per cent, was full of praise and appreciation for her teachers and colleagues.

“The Virtual Charter School helped myself and my colleagues survive the challenges which befell us during the pandemic. It took a lot of worry from our shoulders and gave us the chance to continue our education and achieve. My hard work has paid off for myself, but it is also a tribute to all the teaching staff and my fellow students who formed an immensely supportive community, which inspired me to give of my very best. I hope others who face challenging circumstances now realise that hardships can be overcome especially in Abu Dhabi where a first-rate education is really in reach of everyone.”

In the pilot phase, the Virtual Charter School welcomed 579 students from 15 nationalities. Some 872 students from Grades 5 to 12 are now being educated via the visionary education option.

