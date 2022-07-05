UAE: Outstanding results by IB students, many heading to Ivy League, Oxbridge universities

Schools in the UAE have performed above their previous averages and significantly above international averages this year, with many institutions recording a 100 per cent pass rate as results for the school-leaving International Baccalaureate (IB) exams trickled in on Tuesday evening.

Headteachers reiterate despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, IB students in the country have achieved record-breaking results this year, with several students scoring the maximum 45 points, a feat achieved by less than 0.5 per cent of students worldwide.

Numerous students earned a perfect 7 in every subject and secured admission to some of the world's top universities.

The IB DP is one of the highest-regarded school qualifications accepted by leading universities worldwide — and over 50 schools in the UAE now offer the programme.

Glen Radojkovich, Deputy Director of Ed and IB Curriculum, Taaleem, says, "Within our Taaleem schools this year, we have 100 per cent pass rates for CP and DP cohorts and averages of 35.7 points. We are delighted to report also that we have students scoring the maximum 45 points, with perfect 7s awarded in every subject area. This reflects on the great guidance and supports our students have received."

He adds, "All our schools attained well above their previous school averages, the last time students sat the DP and CP exams. With some increasing the schools average by as much as 3.5 points.

"The improvement in averages demonstrates a consistency of provision we at Taaleem are celebrating, despite the challenges Covid thrust upon our learning community. We are hugely proud of them and confident they will continue excel in the years to come."

In the Gems network of schools, a total of 534 Grade 12/Year 13 students from seven of its schools sat the IB Diploma, achieving an average point score of 35.2, compared to the international average of 33 in 2021, with a pass rate of 97 per cent – significantly above the world average of 89 per cent.

Headteachers: Students overcame challenges

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, "This has truly been the 'batch of stoics', and we've been amazed at their resilience and ability to stay calm and work around any situation they faced.

"We are so proud of every single one of them, as they have all been such troopers. There are so many heartening stories to share, and on behalf of our entire school community, I extend our congratulations to all our future positive change makers."

GEMS Modern Academy has an average score of 36.1, GEMS Wellington International School has an average of 35.9, and GEMS Dubai American Academy has secured an average score of 35.4.

Tammy Jochinke, High School Principal, GEMS Dubai American Academy, opined, "This year's results will once again enable GEMS students to go on to study at some of the very best institutions in the world. These include Stanford University, Tufts University, University of Michigan, Imperial College London, London School of Economics, University of Warwick, University College London, University of Toronto, University of Amsterdam and many more."

The seven GEMS schools offering the IB include GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, and GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, and GEMS Modern Academy.

Student, Kushal Sodum of GEMS Modern Academy, who achieved the highest possible point score of 45 and will be heading to the University of Michigan in the US to study Mechanical Engineering, said, "It feels crazy. I never expected this in my wildest dreams. You can't expect something like this; you can only hope for it. University is a big step and change of pace. I'm excited and a little bit nervous, being so far from home, but it's going to be a good challenge."

Five students across Innoventures Education schools achieved the highest possible score of 45 points. Five students achieved 44 points, nine students achieved 43 points, 13 students achieved 42 points, and 52 students achieved 40 points or more, out of a cohort of 220.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, says, "We are so proud of all our students, who have shown exemplary hard work, resilience, and talent to excel at an extremely rigorous global examination. These outstanding results testify to our amazing teachers and the success of the holistic, world-class education pathways offered by our schools."

This year's Ivy League and Oxbridge placements for the Innoventures Education students include universities like Princeton, Columbia, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Cambridge.

Other leading university placements include UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, London School Economics, University College London, Imperial College, McGill, TU Delft, University of Melbourne, Imperial College London, McGill University, University of Toronto, and many more. Innoventures Education students received 146 offers from UK Russell Group universities.

Ian Thurston, Principal, DIA Emirates Hills, said, "Congratulations to the Class of 2022 and teachers on this brilliant performance. They exemplify our school motto: Dream, inspire, achieve. We cannot wait to see them shine as citizens of the world, equipped with the values of their alma mater."