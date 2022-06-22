UAE: 49 students in Abu Dhabi school eligible for Golden Visa after impressive exam results

Two girls from the Kerala state syllabus institution emerged as country-wide toppers in the science, commerce syllabus

Shehna SN (left) and Amal Iman K (right)

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022

An Indian school following the Kerala board syllabus has notched a 100 per cent pass rate in the Higher Secondary Examination, with girls scoring the top marks from the UAE in science and commerce streams.

All 107 students at The Model School, Abu Dhabi, have passed their Grade 12 exams for the 2021-2022 academic year; 49 students from the institution are now eligible for the coveted UAE Golden Visa, School Principal Abdul Kader VV said.

“All the 107 students passed and are eligible for higher studies. And I am very proud to say that 49 of my students are eligible to get the UAE Golden Visa. They have secured more than 95 per cent marks, that is, more than 1,140 marks out of 1,200,” he said, referring to the eligibility criteria for a Golden Visa.

The principal noted that close to half of A+ grades in the Gulf region were from his institution.

“We have 48 students in the science stream and 59 in the commerce stream. Only 105 students secured A+ in all the six papers in the Gulf region and 47 of them are from the Model School.”

The overall pass percentage from Kerala in the Plus Two exam 2022 is 83.87 per cent.

Two female students have emerged as the UAE toppers in science and commerce streams.

“In the Gulf region, 65 students secured A+ in all the six papers in the science stream, and 21 are from The Model School. Amal Iman K stood first in the UAE in the science stream, with 1,195 marks out of 1,200. In the commerce stream, only 40 students secured A+ in all six papers in the UAE and 26 of them are from this school. Shehna SN is first in the UAE with 1,192 marks. My hearty congratulations to the toppers and all the students.”

The principal lauded the efforts of the students, teachers and parents, who, despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, secured outstanding results.

“It was a lot of hard work and determination from all of them which has helped achieve this result,” Kader added.