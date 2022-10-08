5 Insider Tips You Must Know Before Applying For A Course At Any Top Global University
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
It's no secret that top global universities have some of the most competitive admission rates in the world. If you are not ready, you can easily find yourself eliminated from contention before you have even begun. Even if your grades are impeccable, there's more to the admissions process than just good grades. Underestimating any part of it is a common pitfall that many international students make when they're applying to study abroad.
So before you begin filling out applications, make sure you read this first. We've put together a guide with five insider tips that will help increase your chances of being accepted to any top global university.
Start early
Keep in mind that the key to any successful application is preparation. This means giving yourself plenty of time to research the courses and universities you're interested in. It's also important to go beyond just looking at a university's website to get all the information.
One of the best ways to do this is to attend a global education fair like Najah Education Expo. This year, Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai will host over 80 universities from 20 countries.
Najah Expo has been the leading international higher education fair in the Middle East for many years. It has served as a bridge between students and universities, providing a one-stop platform for students to get first-hand information about their dream schools.
Alan Kelly, commercial director of Informa Connect - the organisers of Najah Expo, shared that many students make the mistake of starting their university applications in their final year of school.
"Grade 10-11 is the perfect time for students to start exploring their options and getting a feel for what they might want to study in university. This is also a good time to start attending education fairs like Najah. Najah allows students to explore their options from all over the world right here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This helps them get a better understanding of what each university has to offer," said Kelly.
Attend Najah Expo
Najah Abu Dhabi , October 16-18 , Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
Najah Dubai , October 23-25 , Dubai World Trade Centre
Explore the best university for you
Choosing the right university is a difficult decision. There are many factors to consider, including location, cost, and course offerings. It's important to research and find the school that best fits your needs.
Najah is a great resource for finding the best university for you. Najah Expo makes it possible for students to meet directly with university representatives and get all their questions answered in one place.
Some of the global universities you will find at the Najah Education Expo include King's College London, the University of Arizona, and Paris College of Art.
If you're looking to study in Asia, you can meet with representatives from Japan International Cooperation Center and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Of course, some of the top-notch educational institutions in the UAE will also be in attendance, including Khalifa University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Rabdan Academy, Zayed University, American University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Istituto Marangoni Dubai, and New York University Abu Dhabi.
#3 Be diligent in the application process
The admissions process is competitive, so it's important to be diligent in your application. Try to find out as much as you can to make sure you're ticking all the boxes.
Najah Expo gives you the chance to ask specific questions about the admission requirements and get a better sense of what each school is looking for. It is also a great opportunity to start building relationships with admissions counsellors, which can come in handy down the line.
"Having face-to-face interactions with universities is always the best way to get information about their courses and what they're looking for in applicants. This is why education fairs like Najah Dubai and Najah Abu Dhabi are so important," said Kelly.
Here's a peek at what takes place at Najah:
Stand out from the crowd
Najah Expo recognises how crucial it is for students to find their unique selling point. This is why the expo will offer a range of activities and workshops designed to help students stand out from the crowd.
The Najah success hub offers students a platform to get expert advice on everything from writing a personal statement to preparing for university interviews. In addition, Najah also offers a range of competitions and activations that provide students with the opportunity to win exciting and useful prizes.
Ask for help when you need it
The college application process can be daunting, so don't be afraid to ask teachers, parents, or counsellors for guidance when you need it. Having guidance from someone who has been through the process before can be invaluable.
"There are a lot of resources available to students these days, so there's no reason to go through the process alone," added Kelly. "At Najah, our goal is to help students throughout their university journey. We also have a team of experts on hand who can answer any questions students and parents might have."
If you're looking for more tips and advice on applying to university, register for Najah Expo today.
