UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Falconry: A rich UAE tradition

Dubai This Week got the opportunity to witness one of the UAE's most prized traditions in action and it was truly breathtaking - Falconry

Michal Michelle Divon
Michal Michelle Divon

More news from Dubai This Week