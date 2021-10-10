- EVENTS
Grand Stores wins DSES Award for American Tourister
Suha Abu Issa - Retail Director of Grand Stores
American Tourister - one of the key luggage brands handled by Grand Stores in the UAE - was officially declared the 'Best Service Performance Brand' at the prestigious Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) awards ceremony conducted by Dubai Economy on Monday, June 28, 2021. This coveted award for excellence in service performance during the cycle of 2020 was won for American Tourister by Grand Stores under the Hypermarkets & General Retail Sector.
Marking this moment of celebration, Retail Director of Grand Stores Suha Abu Issa said: "When you possess the passion, patience and perseverance with the objective of achieving excellence in performance, prominence is achieved. For the past 40 years, we, at Grand Stores, have been bringing-in and building-up many brands within the UAE from diverse industries across the globe. This recognition by the Government of Dubai stands testimony to the care, confidence and commitment shared with our valued stakeholders in strengthening the brand and achieving its objectives."
By providing professional training sessions and regular updates on maintaining high standards of customer service, Grand Stores takes immense pride in its staff performance. "As we all stand together to celebrate this moment of achievement, we would like to thank our team for their loyalty, hard work and perseverance. We would also like to thank Dubai Economic Department (DED) for recognising our efforts and bestowing us with the Best Service Performance Brand Award for 2020," added Abu Issa.
American Tourister is a brand that strongly believes that travel should be fun. It takes immense pride in making stylish, high quality fun luggage that customers can rely on. American Tourister is positioned as one of the largest luggage brands in the world. Thanks to its continued tradition of quality and design, American Tourister is the smart choice for customers, offering a wide selection of travel products.
Grand Stores Team
Established in 1981, Grand Stores is a familiar name across the UAE as a leading distributor and retailer with a strong and diverse business portfolio. The wide range of world-class brands offered by the company include top products from multiple industries such as imaging and information technology, consumer electronics and home appliances, medical systems, perfumes and cosmetics, beauty and skincare, luggage and travel accessories, linen, dinnerware, gifts, coffee beans and brewing equipment. Some of the major global brands handled by Grand Stores in the UAE are Nikon, Fujifilm, Lexar, Epson, Samsonite, American Tourister, Chanel, Givenchy, Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne, Thomaston, Vestel and many more.
In appreciation of the company’s excellence in business ethics and commercial performance, Grand Stores has received numerous awards and recognitions from various governing bodies within the UAE.
Over the years, some of the most acclaimed DSES awards received from DED include:
- Best Service Performance Brand Award under General Retailer Category in 2016.
- Best Service Performance Brand Award for Samsonite under Hypermarkets & General Retail Category in 2018.
- Best Service Performance Outlet Award for Samsonite at Yas Mall under Hypermarkets & General Retail Category in 2019.
Headquartered in Dubai with retail and distribution strength across the region, Grand Stores currently operates over 30 retail showrooms across the UAE. With its unstinted dedication to quality, Grand Stores has also launched various retail concepts within the UAE in the last decade in addition to its flagship multi-brand showrooms.