5 Best NFT Projects to Invest in During Presale 2022
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have exploded in popularity with the development of various crypto projects using smart contracts and other blockchain technologies.
This guide reviews the top NFT companies to invest in and the best NFT projects 2022.
The Top 5 Best NFT Projects to Invest in During the 2022 Presale
TamaDoge - The Best NFT project 2022
Kleks Academy - Top Metaverse NFT Collection of 2022
Battle Infinity - Best Fantasy Sports Project 2022
Lucky Block - New NFT Projects 2022
Optimism L2 - Top Upcoming NFT Project 2022
A Closer Look at the 5 Best NFT Projects to Invest in Right Now
Before buying the best NFT projects 2022, users may want a detailed analysis of the available cryptocurrencies and their price history. Therefore, the sections below review the top NFT projects to invest in 2022.
TamaDoge - The Best NFT project 2022
TamaDoge leads the list of the top NFT projects to invest in during a presale due to its unique twist on providing utility in the memecoin sector.
We have all seen the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lifting the entire memecoin industry to new heights. Well, TamaDoge intends to take things further by blending fun and enjoyable P2E games with a memecoin foundation that can benefit its players.
The aim of the game is to breed, train, and battle NFT pets against each other to score points and climb a leaderboard. The player at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the month can claim all the funds in the prize pool.
After smashing a Beta Presale with $2M raised in 10 dyas, TamaDoge is currently hosting a Presale.
TAMA tokens are required to purchase the NFT pets from the TamaDoge Store. Players can also purchase items for their NFTs, such as food and toys. 65% of the revenues generated from the store are sent to the prize pool, with another 5% being used to burn TAMA - making it deflationary. The remaining 30% is used for marketing and platform development.
The NFTs for TamaDoge are innovative as they contain 3D animated models of the pets inside them. This model can be used to serve as an avatar for pre-existing metaverses that have partnered with TamaDoge.
Furthermore, the project has a detailed roadmap outlined for the following year. One of the top things to look forward to is the release of the TamaDoge augmented reality application, which will make players feel like their NFT pets are in the same room as them.
Overall, TamaDoge aims to provide a fun and enjoyable experience for everybody looking to play, regardless of whether they are interested in cryptocurrency.
Kleks Academy - Top Metaverse NFT Collection of 2022
The next presale project we recommend to you is Kleks Academy, a collection of multi-D NFTs themed around the adventures of Professoran Kleks and his students. The NFTs take inspiration from the beloved Polish series of children's books and movie adaptations of the same name. Each NFT features six sides of graphics and information that are unveiled every three months. This is when you learn about your token's new rarity traits and benefits as well.
The new Kleks Academy movies directed by Maciej Kawulski are scheduled for release between 2023-2025. The filming pre-production of the movies has already begun. After their release, the project plans to launch the Kleks Academy Metaverse platform. It will be a virtual space dedicated to all Kleks Academy Members (owners of multi-D NFTs). The NFTs are your key to unlocking the magic of the Kleks Academy Metaverse.
Here, they can participate in various games and challenges inspired by the Kleks Academy film storyline and characters. Along with that, it grants access to unique Augmented Reality experiences where participants can interact with the new film.
The NFTs also give you access to a special weekly mini-documentary from the film set created for Academy Members. You also get a recorded custom greeting from one of the Kleks Academy characters. There’s a lot more. For example, specific Multi-D NFTs can get you an actual role in one of the two films. And some give you access to physically visit the film set and meet the actors and crew during production.
The NFTs come with exciting perks, as you can see! Check them all out on the official website of Kleks Academy. To receive the latest updates from the project, join the Kleks Academy Discord community.
The utility token of the Kleks Academy ecosystem is FRECKLE$. They are released to multi-D NFT owners every day for five years. They can be used to create new multi-D NFTs in the future.
Battle Infinity - Best Fantasy Sports Project 2022
Battle Infinity is an upcoming NFT project that aims to revolutionize the gaming sector using blockchain technology. We recommend Battle Infinity as the best NFT project in 2022 due to its innovative decentralized platform that offers various play-to-earn features and a multi-utility token to monetize the ecosystem.
Battle Arena is a metaverse-based virtual ecosystem with various P2E features at the centre of the platform. Users can take part in the IBAT Premier League - the first ever NFT-based sports fantasy league to earn in-game rewards via IBAT - the native crypto token.
Besides earning rewards with IBAT, users can use the tokens for advertising their own billboards within the game. Battle Infinity also offers the IBAT Battle Stake - a staking platform where users can deposit IBAT to earn a potentially high Annual Percentage Yield (APY).
This popular NFT project announced a 90-day presale, which went live on July 11th, 2022. Users can buy Battle Infinity at a presale price of $0.0015 per token. Since IBAT is developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), users can purchase the token with BNB tokens.
Users can join the Battle Infinity Telegram Group to learn more about this decentralized platform.
Lucky Block - New NFT Projects 2022
Lucky Block is an NFT-based competition platform that is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). To enter the Lucky Block competitions, users must deposit NFT collections, which have been minted weekly on the Lucky Block network.
The platform offers a weekly main draw and a weekly NFT draw on Friday. Participants stand a chance to win up to $50,000 in rewards - mainly distributed via LBLOCK - the platform's utility token.
While the original LBLOCK token was built as a BEP 20 protocol, the platform is releasing a new version (V2) of LBLOCK which will function as ERC-20 tokens. While the BEP 20 tokens attract a 12% tax when sold or swapped, there are no transaction fees with the ERC-20 version.
Currently, LBLOCK is priced at $0.009 and is one of the cheapest meme coins and best altcoins to buy.
Optimism L2 - Top Upcoming NFT Project 2022
While Ethereum has the most DApps deployed on its network, the blockchain faces scalability, fees and throughput issues. The Optimism network aims to solve these issues.
Optimism is a layer-2 blockchain that has been built on top of Ethereum. This crypto project uses a feature called Optimistic Rollups to scale Ethereum transactions. Optimistic Rollups are a Layer-2 program that provides high scalability to smart contracts.
The developers of the Optimism network released a much-awaited airdrop for OP - the network's utility token in May 2022.
The airdrop ended up being successful, with over 249,000 users receiving the token via airdrop. Following this success, the developers plan another airdrop in the coming months.
How to Buy TAMA
The sections below show users how to buy $TAMA. Since $TAMA is currently in presale, it must be purchased using the TamaDoge interface.
Step 1: Set up an Ethereum wallet
Users can download an Ethereum-compatible wallet such as MetaMask to buy $TAMA.
Click on "Download" to get started with MetaMask.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
Users can buy $TAMA tokens with ETH or USDT coins. Therefore, investors will need to purchase ETH or USDT through one of the exchange services. Additionally, users can purchase $TAMA using the fiat on-ramp on the beta sale dashboard.
Step 3: Link MetaMask to Beta Sale Dashboard
Head over to the TamaDoge beta sale website, and click on "Connect Wallet" to link MetaMask with TamaDoge;
Users can then choose the MetaMask option and follow the instructions to link the wallet with the presale.
Step 4: Buy $TAMA
Once connected, users can choose to buy TamaDoge through the following options;
For example, to buy $TAMA with ETH, simply enter the amount of $TAMA you wish to purchase.
Once the presale has finished, you will be allowed to claim your purchased $TAMA.
Conclusion
This guide has reviewed the best NFT projects to invest in during presale. After reviewing 5 different projects, we recommend TamaDoge as the best NFT crypto to buy due to its novel and innovative approach to providing utility for NFT holders.