UAE: Man sentenced to death for selling drugs over WhatsApp

He was in communication with a supplier outside the country

Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:25 PM

A drug dealer has been sentenced to death by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, authorities said on Monday.

The Pakistani man was found guilty of selling the narcotics over WhatsApp.

He was also in communication with a supplier outside the country who delivered drugs using accomplices.

