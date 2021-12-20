UAE: Man sentenced to death for selling drugs over WhatsApp

The force seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances
A drug dealer has been sentenced to death by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, authorities said on Monday.
The Pakistani man was found guilty of selling the narcotics over WhatsApp.
He was also in communication with a supplier outside the country who delivered drugs using accomplices.
