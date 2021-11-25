Video: Dubai Police seize drugs worth Dh176 million, arrest 91 dealers

The force seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 3:39 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 3:55 PM

Dubai Police on Thursday said it dismantled a criminal network of drug dealers, arresting 91 and confiscating drugs with estimated street value of more than Dh176 million ($48m).

The drug dealers were coordinating with an overseas criminal syndicate to promote their toxins in the country via social media platforms.

As a result of an operation named “Locations”, the police seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, urged public members to report cybercriminals and suspicious online activities to the Force's anti-cybercrime platform: www.ecrime.ae

"Criminals have been exploiting the advancements of technology, including social media platforms, to serve their harmful agendas. Therefore, social media users must remain vigilant when using these platforms and not fall prey to online cybercriminals and drug dealers," he said.

Securing cyberspace

Expert Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said Dubai Police's scope of work goes beyond protecting lives and securing physical space onto securing cyberspace and thwarting the schemes of cybercriminals and online drug dealers and promoters.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri explained that they were tipped off that an international criminal syndicate was using social media platforms to promote narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances inside the country.

"Upon verifying the security tip, several field teams of different disciplines were formed to investigate the syndicate's illegal activities and locate their accomplices," Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri said.

He said Dubai Police investigators realised that the drug dealers would bury and hide narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in different locations across the country and then share the coordinates with merchants overseas in an effort to avoid suspicions and elude detectives.

"Later, the drug dealers would take over the process and communicate with those wishing to purchase the harmful toxins within the country and share the hiding locations once payment is made," he continued.

Colonel Khalid bin Muwaiza, deputy director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said the operation resulted in seizure of 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances, including 809,534 kilograms of hashish, 485,491 kilograms of crystal meth, 41,888 kilograms of heroin, 117,480 narcotic pills, 5,241 kilograms of marijuana, 154 grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of opium.