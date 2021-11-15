UAE: Anti-drug campaign in Khor Fakkan targets youths, families

Sharjah Police’s 5-day campaign explains the harms of drug abuse through videos, illustrations and models

Sharjah Police officers visit the pavilion of their anti-drug campaign in Khor Fakkan. — Supplied photo

The Sharjah Police on Monday launched a campaign in Khor Fakkan to spread awareness among youths about the dangers of drug use.

The campaign being held at a pavilion set on the Khor Fakkan beach for five days targets visitors, according to officials. The campaign is part of the police’s efforts to enhance direct communication with community members and convey them about the harms of abuse of drugs.

Brigadier-General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, affirmed the keenness of the police to raise awareness and protect society from the scourge of drugs.

He called on community members to join hands with the security services so that drugs do not reach the children and society. “The community members can play a great role in eradicating the drug use so that we can enjoy a safe society,” Brig-Gen bin Amer added.

Lt-Col Majed Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said the initiative has an important role in the progress of the society. “Our role as agencies that maintain the security and stability of this society lies in raising awareness among individuals and giving them the right path for a positive future,” he added.

Lt-Col. Al-Asam explained that the pavilion is set in a way that elaborates two choices of individuals, each simulating the life paths they choose. The individual who chooses the "path of evil and addiction" will fall prey to drugs and live in a state of internal conflict with himself under the influence of bad friends. The "path of evil" also explains the damage of drug use, including psychological and physical issues. It uses awareness videos, drawings and models to show the damage of drug use that causes family disintegration and even may lead the abusers to commit crimes.

The other choice, described as the “Goodness path,” shows the life of a healthy person with a cohesive family that also benefits to the society. It also uses quotes of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which says: “Beware, my children, of the poisonous currents that come to you from abroad. Do not approach them or work with them. Do what you see as useful and appropriate for the country in order to achieve more growth and prosperity.”

Lt-Col Al Assam urged the community members to cooperate with the security authorities in the event of any negative behaviours. He called on the public to visit the campaign platform to take advantage of the valuable information.