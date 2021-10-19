UAE: Woman caught with 70 grams of meth, jailed for 5 years

After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 45-year-old Asian woman to five years in prison and fined her Dh20,000 for possessing and using narcotic drugs and facilitating them to her friend.
The friend was also convicted by the misdemeanour court, which fined him Dh5,000 and deported him.
According to police investigation, the details of the case date back to last July, when officers received a tip that the woman used and possessed narcotic drugs in her home in Al Rigga.
A team of officers visited the defendant's apartment and arrested her and her friend. When she spoke to the police, she showed signs of intoxication.
Upon searching her item, the police team found a transparent plastic bag, containing 70 grams of methamphetamine, a white crystalline substance.
