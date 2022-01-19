UAE: Driver who fled accident scene that killed mother, daughter arrested

Courts in the Emirate sentenced various offenders that will serve as deterrents to crimes in the field
Crime6 days ago
The driver involved in a hit-and-run case in Sharjah was arrested 14 minutes after the accident in which two people died.
According to Sharjah Police, the driver fled the scene after the collision at a traffic intersection on Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street.
The collision resulted in the death of a 35-year-old Asian mother and her 10-year-old daughter, while the father and three other children suffered moderate to severe injuries.
The mother, who was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and her daughter died in a collision between two vehicles, resulting in a pile-up of six vehicles.
Police carried out a search and managed to apprehend the driver, and was later referred to public prosecution.
ALSO READ:
According to a police officer, the Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police received a report of an accident on Tuesday (January 18) at 11pm.
The report stated that there had been a 6-vehicle crash at a traffic intersection due to excessive speed.
Sharjah Police officials called on motorists to be vigilant, adhere to traffic rules, and abide by the speed limits on the Emirate’s road.
Over speeding violations is a major cause of accidents that result in loss of life.
Courts in the Emirate sentenced various offenders that will serve as deterrents to crimes in the field
Crime6 days ago
The employee provided clients' data, including their phone numbers, card and account details, in exchange of money
Crime6 days ago
Court also ordered that a compensatory fine has to be paid to the plaintiff for material and moral damages
Crime1 week ago
The accused found out the victim was persuading his sister into having a relationship
Crime1 week ago
Authorities do not ask for personal data related to bank accounts over the phone
Crime1 week ago
She removed the anti-theft tags and hid the clothes in her bag
Crime1 week ago
Police arrest offender for throwing bottle and causing injury
Crime1 week ago
Accused found guilty of theft and bribery
Crime1 week ago