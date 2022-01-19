UAE: Driver who fled accident scene that killed mother, daughter arrested

Police apprehended the motorist 14 minutes after the accident

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 9:09 PM

The driver involved in a hit-and-run case in Sharjah was arrested 14 minutes after the accident in which two people died.

According to Sharjah Police, the driver fled the scene after the collision at a traffic intersection on Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street.

The collision resulted in the death of a 35-year-old Asian mother and her 10-year-old daughter, while the father and three other children suffered moderate to severe injuries.

The mother, who was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and her daughter died in a collision between two vehicles, resulting in a pile-up of six vehicles.

Police carried out a search and managed to apprehend the driver, and was later referred to public prosecution.

According to a police officer, the Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police received a report of an accident on Tuesday (January 18) at 11pm.

The report stated that there had been a 6-vehicle crash at a traffic intersection due to excessive speed.

Sharjah Police officials called on motorists to be vigilant, adhere to traffic rules, and abide by the speed limits on the Emirate’s road.

Over speeding violations is a major cause of accidents that result in loss of life.