UAE: Four jailed, fined Dh210,000 for stealing Dh2.5 million from woman

Accused found guilty of theft and bribery
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four defendants to three months to three years in prison, followed by deportation, and fined them Dh210,000 for stealing Dh2.5 million from a woman.
According to the investigation, the woman had asked two of the defendants, who were working at a local bank, to help her transfer Dh2.5 million from her UAE account to another account, which was owned by the third defendant.
The two employees took advantage of the nature of their work to forge documents and signatures and embezzle the woman's money.
The Public Prosecution ordered the punishment of the accused for embezzling the funds, exploiting their positions at the bank to cause harm to the company and forgery of official documents.
The prosecution also charge the four defendants with a count of misdemeanour for forging documents and money laundering.
