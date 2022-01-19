UAE: Pregnant woman, 10-year-old daughter die in road accident

The father and three other kids received moderate to serious injuries in the collision.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 10:06 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM

A 35-year-old Asian mother and her 10-year-old daughter have died in a tragic UAE road accident, while the father and three other children received moderate to serious injuries.

The mother, who was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and daughter died in a collision between two vehicles on one of the main streets of UAE.

The deceased and injured were transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital.

The police dispatched a police patrol and national ambulances to the scene after receiving information about the accident. At the site, it was found that the first vehicle’s driver had fled from the scene.

The father and three of their other kids had received moderate to serious injuries and were receiving treatment at Al Qasimi Hospital's intensive care unit.