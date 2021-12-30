Dubai: Two maintenance workers jailed for stealing $40,000 from villa

The convicts will be deported from the country after completion of their sentence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 10:43 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two maintenance workers to one-year imprisonment, payment of a fine compensating the stolen amount, and deportation from the country after completion of their sentence.

They have been convicted of stealing $40,000 from the villa of an Asian businessman.

According to the police investigation records, the case dates back to October 2021, when a businessman reported a theft of $40,000 from his villa.

When he and his wife returned home, the businessman stated that their daughter informed him that two Asians had entered the villa and stolen from the property.

She was handcuffed and gagged by one of them, and the other went upstairs to steal some items, after which the two escaped.

The police arrived at the villa and reviewed all the cameras. They found that the convicts, one of whom was a worker, had visited the villa earlier that day to carry out some maintenance and decoration work.

The police arrested the first convict, who confessed about his accomplice. The co-conspirator was later arrested.

The convicts admitted that they had agreed to steal a sum of money that one of them had noticed while working in the villa. They were surprised to find the businessman's daughter there, not expecting anyone else inside. The convicts bound and gagged her, stole the money from a room on the top floor, and then fled the scene.