Dubai: 6 jailed for kidnapping, assault, robbery of Dh40,000

Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian gang of 6 to three years' imprisonment and subsequent deportation from the country.
This follows their conviction for stealing Dh40,000 from a bank card that did not belong to them.
The card belonged to a person of their nationality, who was detained and assaulted in a house belonging to one member of the gang.
The case dates back to August 2021, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been detained and assaulted by six people. He also said that he had been working for one of the convicts before the incident. He tried to escape when he discovered that the convicts were part of a gambling den.
However, the convicts managed to kidnap him from a barbershop in Dubai International City. He was then forced to enter one of their vehicles and was later detained and assaulted.
His phone was seized, and Dh40,000 was transferred from a bank account in his country to one of their accounts.
According to the investigation records, a CID team located the house where the incident occurred and talked to a hairdresser who was an eyewitness.
The hairdresser testified that he saw the victim being kidnapped by the gang.
After collecting more evidence, the investigation team identified the convicts and tracked them down. The convicts confessed to their crime and were promptly arrested.
