Dubai: Two expats jailed for renting land with forged documents

The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract.

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 9:58 AM

Two Asians were sentenced to two years' imprisonment after being convicted of forging signatures and data belonging to a GCC national, and using this forged data to rent a plot of land in the Dubai Industrial City. The convicts had reportedly been working with another fugitive. The court also ordered their deportation from the state, on completion of their sentence.

According to investigation records, the case dates back to December 2020, when the victim was arrested at the Dubai Airport while leaving the country. His case had also been taken up by the Public Prosecution.

He discovered that he was convicted in a case and was required to pay Dh600,000; the value of a land lease contract containing his (forged) signature. The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract.

In the victim’s statement, he expressed surprise at his name being included in the Dubai airport's Wanted List, following an order from a ruling court. After transferring him to the authorities concerned and presenting the documents and the contract in question, it was found that copies of his official identification papers had been used to put his name down as a partner in the forged business contract. Forensic evidence verified the same.

A witness from the Dubai Industrial City explained that the convicts had applied for the establishment of a company in 2016, for which they attached the forged documents that included the signature of the citizen partner in his absence.

This got them the necessary approval, and the company was established. However, in 2020, the two convicts failed to pay the rent. This issue was taken up with the Dubai Legal Affairs Department, after which the victim (and later on, the convicts) was tracked, and the fraudulent transaction was exposed.