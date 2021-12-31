UAE: 33,792 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 4:52 PM

The UAE has administered 33,792 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 228.94 doses per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi parents can now view schools' accurate vaccination rates across their children's classrooms, macrobubbles and schools.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and Al Hosn National Health System have announced that the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the Al Hosn app.

The integration reflects Adek's commitment to foster transparency, encourage optimal vaccination rates and ensure the health and safety of the Abu Dhabi school community.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.