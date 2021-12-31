UAE: 33,792 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Almost 199,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported during the week of December 16-23
coronavirus10 hours ago
The UAE has administered 33,792 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 228.94 doses per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi parents can now view schools' accurate vaccination rates across their children's classrooms, macrobubbles and schools.
Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and Al Hosn National Health System have announced that the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the Al Hosn app.
The integration reflects Adek's commitment to foster transparency, encourage optimal vaccination rates and ensure the health and safety of the Abu Dhabi school community.
Meanwhile, Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.
Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
Almost 199,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported during the week of December 16-23
coronavirus10 hours ago
Quebec will ban private gatherings and dining out, as well as impose a night curfew from New Year's Eve.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Number of hospital beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in English hospitals rose to 11,452
coronavirus16 hours ago
Data from the Department of Health shows a 29.7 per cent decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending December 25
coronavirus17 hours ago
Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC
coronavirus18 hours ago
Officials say Israel will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public
coronavirus19 hours ago
New Omicron variant raises Covid-19 infections to new heights in Italy
coronavirus19 hours ago
Russia overtakes Brazil with a total 658,634 Covid-19 deaths
coronavirus21 hours ago