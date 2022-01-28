UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid in UAE: 70% of govt employees to return to work in Umm Al Quwain

Earlier, employees were allowed to work from home

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 12:24 PM

Umm Al Quwain announced today that 70 per cent of government employees will resume working from the office instead of home.

The remaining 30 per cent will be allowed to work remotely, according to a circular issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Earlier, the Emirate had announced that the work-from-home system had been activated for 70 per cent of government employees. The system had been put in place until the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.

ALSO READ:


More news from coronavirus