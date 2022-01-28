Covid in UAE: 70% of govt employees to return to work in Umm Al Quwain

The total doses administered now stand at 23.4 million
Umm Al Quwain announced today that 70 per cent of government employees will resume working from the office instead of home.
The remaining 30 per cent will be allowed to work remotely, according to a circular issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.
Earlier, the Emirate had announced that the work-from-home system had been activated for 70 per cent of government employees. The system had been put in place until the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.
