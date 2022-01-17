UAE

Covid in UAE: Work-from-home announced for some employees

Circular stipulates implementation of remote work system for 70% of employees

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 8:19 PM

Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 8:25 PM

The work-from-home system has been activated for 70 per cent of government employees in Umm Al Quwain.

The Emirate’s Executive Council said on Monday that these employees are those whose nature of work does not require them to be in office.

Rest of the employees will work out of the office as they are required to be at the workplace to complete their duties.

The system will be in place till the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.

An Executive Council circular stressed the importance of the employees' commitment to all Covid safety protocols, including adequate social distancing.

