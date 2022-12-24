Coronavirus: UAE reports 65 Covid-19 cases, 177 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,805
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 65 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 177 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 15,562.
The new cases were detected through 19,835 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 24 are 1,046,549, while total recoveries stand at 1,028,639. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Over 197.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
One city in China is reportedly seeing half a million Covid-19 cases every day, a senior health official has said.
China has adjusted its zero-Covid strategy this month, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.
The end of strict testing mandates, however, has reportedly made caseloads difficult to track. The authorities have also narrowed the medical definition of a Covid death in a move experts have said will impact the number of fatalities attributable to the virus.
A news outlet operated by the ruling Communist Party in Qingdao on Friday reported the municipal health chief as saying that the eastern city was seeing "between 490,000 and 530,000" new Covid cases a day.
