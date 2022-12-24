India plans to make Covid-19 negative test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries

The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
India is planning to make a Covid-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday.
"In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where the caseload is higher today," minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "People from there who come to India will have to upload their (Covid-19) RT-PCR reports and only then come."
The passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing, Mandaviya said.
India, which has reported the second highest number of confirmed Covid cases in the world till date, will start randomly testing 2 per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports for Covid-19, Mandaviya told the parliament on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the country's government asked the Indian states to look out for any new variants of the virus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in Covid-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.
ALSO READ:
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
The 78-year-old Frenchman has been jailed in Kathmandu since 2003 for the murder of two North American tourists
The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Kyiv and Nato allies
Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Gloom of last lunar mission is offset by the optimism that is raised by Artemis I
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic
For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots