Covid-19: All you need to know about the world's first approved intra-nasal vaccine

A fact sheet on Incovacc, answering the most frequently asked questions

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 8:17 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 8:42 AM

The Indian government has started the distribution of the world's first approved intra-nasal on December 23, 2021.

Those wishing to administer the vaccine or who have loved ones planning to take the recently approved vaccine would have some questions that they would like answered.

KT has compiled a list of facts answering several common queries from Bharat biotech, the manufacturer of the vaccine.

Find some of the FAQs below:

What is Incovacc?

The Incovacc, BBV154, is a "novel adenovirus vectored, intra-nasal vaccine for Covid-19", the Bharat Biotech website says. It has been indicated for active immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

What is an intra-nasal vaccine?

An intra-nasal vaccine is a vaccine that is administered through an individual's nose and is needleless.

How is it administered?

Incovacc is administered with a total of 8 drops (0.5 mL per dose), 4 drops into each nostril as a 2-dose series, 4 weeks apart.

Is it licensed?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation of India has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Incovacc for immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

What are possible side-effects?

The website reports the following possible side-effects:

Headache

Fever

Running nose

Sneezing

It is also possible for a severe allergic reaction to occur, however, Bharat biotech says no such event was reported in the clinical trial.

Is it possible to receive it with other vaccines?

There is no scientific information on whether the intra-nasal vaccine can be administered if another vaccine has been taken.

Who should not receive a vaccine?

Three categories of people should avoid getting the intra-nasal vax.

1. Those with severe allergies to one or more than one component of the vaccine are recommended not to get vaccinated.

Each 0.5 ml of Incovacc contains NLT 5x1010 particles per mL of ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S Covid19 virus (recombinant) including excipients such as Tris (pH 7.4), Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Glycerol, Polysorbate- 80.

2. Individuals that have had a severe reaction to the previous vaccination.

3. Those suffering from an acute infection or fever.

Will I get Covid-19 from the vaccine?

No, there is no chance of getting Covid-19 post immunisation with Incovacc.

