Covid-19: India announces mandatory PCR tests, reintroduces Air Suvidha forms for arrivals from 5 countries

The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.
Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.
Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.
More to follow
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
The 78-year-old Frenchman has been jailed in Kathmandu since 2003 for the murder of two North American tourists
The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Kyiv and Nato allies
Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Gloom of last lunar mission is offset by the optimism that is raised by Artemis I
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic
For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots