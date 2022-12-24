UAE

Covid-19: India announces mandatory PCR tests, reintroduces Air Suvidha forms for arrivals from 5 countries

If these passengers display symptoms or test positive for the virus, they will be put under quarantine

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 10:44 AM

Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 10:49 AM

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

More to follow


