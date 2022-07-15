Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,489 Covid-19 cases, 1,499 recoveries, no deaths

Over 173.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 2:00 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 3:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,489 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,499 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,544.

The new cases were detected through 297,155 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE on July 15 are 970,586, while total recoveries stand at 950,717. The death toll now stands at 2,325.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Covid-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Meanwhile, visa applications for Umrah are now open, said the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Visa applicants must be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia’s government. The vaccine certificate issued by official authorities of their respective countries must be presented.

Additionally, China’s economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a “stable recovery” is under way after businesses reopened.

The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 2.6 per cent, down from the January-March period's already weak 1.4 per cent, official data showed Friday. Compared with a year earlier, a measures that can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to 0.4% from the earlier quarter’s 4.8 per cent.