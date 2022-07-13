Pakistan actress Mawra Hocane tests positive for Covid-19

The Hollywood star penned an adorable note for Alia Bhatt after she completed her portion of the shoot for the Netflix film
Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane says she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under isolation. Hocane, best known for Pakistani dramas Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si and Aahista Aahista, shared the update in an Instagram post.
“Covid +ve, the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after,” the actor wrote late Tuesday night.
Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane, thanked her fans and followers for their prayers.
“... InshaAllah I shall be back on my feet & back to work #happyquarantinetome” she added in the post.
Last week, Covid-19 response body of Pakistan had issued fresh guidelines with masking up and social distancing among some safety measures ahead of the Eid Al Adha (which was celebrated on July 10 in Pakistan) as the number of coronavirus cases rose across the country.
