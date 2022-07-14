Pogacar's team manager tests Covid positive

The entire peloton would be tested on Sunday evening after their arrival at Chatel in the Alps
Twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates were hit by another case of Covid-19 at the Tour de France when their manager, Joxean Fernandez Matxin, tested positive for the virus.
“Good morning, now I am the one who has to say goodbye to the main goal of the year,” Matxin said on Twitter on Thursday.
“Last night I tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the team’s internal controls.”
Pogacar lost two teammates in the race to Covid-19 while another one, Poland’s Rafal Majka, also tested positive on Tuesday but was allowed to stay on the Tour as he was not deemed contagious.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Majka tested negative on Wednesday.
Pogacar is third overall going into Thursday’s 12th stage to l’Alpe d’Huez after losing the Yellow Jersey to Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday.
The entire peloton would be tested on Sunday evening after their arrival at Chatel in the Alps
The 35-year-old Serbian, bidding for a fourth successive title, will prepare for every eventuality but the likelihood is that world No.40 Kyrgios will still conjure up some surprises
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up alongside the Dutch driver on the front row after a scrap for second with Spanish teammate and British Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz, who finished third
Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen of UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R tested positive and were withdrawn
India had won the first match by 50 runs
The 23-year old had never got past the quarterfinals of a Slam before this year's Wimbledon
Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen took ill overnight despite testing negative on Thursday morning
Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 6-118 for a memorable debut Test