UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases dip to record lows for 4th day straight

Overall, this month has seen a significant decrease in cases.

The UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases dipped to the lowest this year on Monday, May 17 – the fourth day straight this has been happening.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,229 infections, along with 1,217 recoveries and two deaths.

This is the fourth day straight that cases have dipped to new lows. On Sunday, 1,251 cases were reported, while Saturday and Friday, respectively, saw 1,321 and 1,422 cases.

Monday’s daily cases are the lowest since December 27, 2020, when 944 cases were reported.

Lowest cases in five months

Additionally, the UAE’s Covid mortality rate has dipped below 0.3 per cent – which is significantly below the global average of 2.1 per cent.

In May so far, the UAE has, on average, reported under three deaths daily. Last month, too, the number of deaths had dipped to under three.

These are significant dips from the average 13 daily deaths reported in February; and nine in March.

Medical experts have highlighted that these record low numbers could be a result of achieving herd immunity due to Covid-19 vaccinations.

As on May 16, 11.45 million vaccine doses have been administered, with a rate of 115.78 doses per 100 people.