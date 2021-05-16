Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5 months

Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE

The UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1,300 on Sunday, May 16. This is the lowest number of daily infections in five months.

This is the third day straight that cases have dipped to new lows. Overall, this month has seen a significant decrease in cases.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 1,251 infections today, along with 1,222 recoveries and two deaths. On Saturday and Friday, respectively, the country reported 1,321 and 1,422 cases.

Sunday’s daily cases are the lowest since December 29, when 1,506 cases were detected. The previous low was on December 27, when 944 cases were reported.

Additionally, the UAE’s Covid mortality rate has dipped below 0.3 per cent – which is significantly below the global average of 2.1 per cent.

In May so far, the UAE has, on average, reported under three deaths daily. Last month, too, the number of deaths had dipped to under three.

These are significant dips from the average 13 daily deaths reported in February; and nine in March.

How vaccines have helped

Medical experts highlighted how these record low numbers could be a result of achieving herd immunity due to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Doctors in UAE urge residents not to let their guard down

Covid-19 vaccines are 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalization and 95 per cent effective in ICU admission among Covid patients, an Abu Dhabi study had revealed.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health said a drop in Covid-19 infections was seen by patients receiving the second dose of vaccines.

Covid vaccines prevent 93% hospitalisations

“Evidence has shown that the authorized Covid-19 vaccines are both efficacious and effective against symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, including severe forms of the disease,” said Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, Internal Medicine, Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “They also reduce infection and potential transmission of the virus.”

Health experts believe unvaccinated individuals are more likely to get infected with mild to severe forms of the disease, including rapid progression to lung fibrosis. On the other hand, vaccinated individuals are likely to get mild symptoms, even if they get infected.

“Though a small percentage of fully vaccinated people may still get Covid 19, they are less likely to get severely sick,” added Dr Jyoti.

Growing evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to be infected without showing symptoms (asymptomatic infection) and potentially less likely to spread the virus.

Dr Salvin George, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital stated: “While unvaccinated Covid patients risk going through all the complications of the disease, vaccinated individuals definitely have an edge.”

Dr Maisaa Al Sulaiman, Specialist Family Medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah said, “It’s possible a person could be infected just before or after vaccination and get sick. It typically takes about two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, so a person could get sick if the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection. If anyone gets Covid-19 after vaccination, his symptoms might be less severe.”

The UAE has been encouraging residents to take the vaccination and have been carrying out extensive vaccination drives across the country in order to control and combat the severity and spread of the virus.

Senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, or even healthy individuals affected by the infection, have shown complications such as multi-organ damage and blood clots, among others, which may require long-term medical attention. Many have even lost the battle against the dreaded virus, with the total global death toll crossing 3.28 million.

