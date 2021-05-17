Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,229 Covid-19 cases, 1,217 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 47 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,229 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,217 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 141,947 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 17 are 547,411, while total recoveries stand at 527,519. The death toll rises to 1,633.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced updated precautionary measures for events and activities, effective from May 17, 2021.

According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for an extendable trial period of one month, starting May 17 (full list of revised guidelines here).

Appetite for travel is recovering in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as a majority of residents plan a vacation in 2021, according to a new survey released on Monday.

Data from the YouGov survey showed that six in 10 (or 59%) of residents in the UAE and KSA took a domestic or international leisure trip last year, despite the Covid-19 challenge.

Abu Dhabi authorities on Sunday revealed plans to resume tourism activities in the emirate and open doors to international visitors starting July 1.

Quarantine requirements will also be lifted, Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm said in a report filed on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2021.