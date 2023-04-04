Share the goodness this Ramadan with Samsung
With the holy month in full swing, it's always a good idea to pamper yourself with these six must-have products
The season of Ramadan is here yet again which means it's time to prepare your home and lifestyle to make the most of the month. As families come together to observe, appreciate, and celebrate during the holy month, there are several aspects that make this period as special and enjoyable as it should be. Now whether we are talking about the latest gadget or home appliances, consumers deserve to have the very best essential appliances at their disposal to make life easier and enhance their experiences during Ramadan. Luckily, Samsung's status as a leading innovator means everyone can benefit from innovations that deliver both. From a customisable bespoke microwave to the powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, Samsung’s list of curated products is sure to elevate your Ramadan experience this year.
Galaxy S23 Ultra:
Say yes to a device that offers an unparalleled combination of productivity tools, peak performance, and cutting-edge camera technology. Take your smartphone experience to the next level with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This powerful smartphone boasts an impressive 200 MP camera, 5G connectivity, and a long-lasting battery, so you can easily capture and share your Ramadan memories with family and friends.
Galaxy Watch5:
Stay on top of your wellness routine during Ramadan with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The sleek smartwatch is equipped with the powerful three-in-one Samsung BioActive sensor, which effectively controls three health sensors effectively: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, which monitors everything from body fat percentage to skeletal muscle weight, Electrical Heart sensor (ECG), and Optical Heart Rate sensor.
OLED 4K Smart TVs:
When it comes to modern televisions, there's nothing that Samsung hasn't achieved. Designed to deliver stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and crisp details, the OLED TVs are a perfect addition to your Ramadan gatherings. Available in 55” and 65”, Samsung OLED's is the answer to your immersive experience, bringing characters and storylines to life. With the purchase of an OLED TV, you can earn up to 10 per cent back in Samsung rewards and avail a 24-month VIP subscription to Shahid and a 12-month STARZPLAY subscription.
The Freestyle:
The Samsung Freestyle is a portable device that projects clear, vibrant images onto any surface, making it the perfect addition to your Ramadan gatherings both indoors and outdoors. With its compact and lightweight design, the Freestyle can easily be carried to any location and set up in seconds, providing an immersive viewing experience for your family and friends. With the purchase of The Freestyle, you can earn up to 10 per cent back in Samsung rewards and avail a 12-month VIP subscription to Shahid and a 12-month subscription to STARZPLAY.
Bespoke Microwave:
Keep your loved ones fed and feted throughout the holiday season with Samsung's bespoke range of microwaves. This stylish appliance can be tailored to your taste with customisable front panels to match your kitchen décor, with three colours to choose from clean pink, pure white, and black. The powerful triple distribution system (TDS) improves the microwaves' distribution in the cavity, providing a far better cooking performance to meet your cooking needs so you can quickly heat up leftovers for Suhoor, defrost frozen food, or cook delicious Ramadan recipes.
Bespoke Jet:
The Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner is a powerful cleaning tool that is perfect for use during Ramadan. With the all-in-one clean station, which easily empties and charges the vacuum, and 210-watt suction power, it can effectively capture dust, dirt, and allergens, making it an ideal choice for keeping homes clean and healthy during the Holy Month. Whether it's for preparing for guests, cleaning up after Iftar, or simply maintaining a tidy home, the Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner is a versatile and reliable tool that can help make this Ramadan stress-free.
Make this Ramadan even better with Samsung's list of exciting products along with unmissable offers and promotions. The must haves are available online on Samsung.com, with up to 40 per cent discount running throughout the month of Ramadan. You will also be able to avail guaranteed doorstep trade-in, free returns and shipping, extended warranty on + Care Plus, and benefit from zero per cent instalment plans for up to 24 months with select banks in the UAE.
The leading brand has also brought its eStore to life through a physical pop-up. To get a first-hand look at Samsung’s range of products, head over to the Samsung pop-up in Mirdif City Centre, running until April 3, or the pop-up in Dubai Mall from April 21 to 31.