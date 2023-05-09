HUAWEI Mate X3: Mastering the big screen foldable smartphone experience
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
The development and evolution of foldable smartphones have been fascinating. Only a few years since the appearance of the very first mainstream foldable smartphones, the market is heating up with competition as more brands enter the arena. Huawei is no exception. Their latest offering, the HUAWEI Mate X3, has been the talk of the town. It boasts an ultra-light and ultra-thin design, setting it apart from its competitors in the foldable smartphone market. And we couldn't wait to see if it lives up to the hype. So, without further ado, let's see if this foldable smartphone has what it takes to stand out in a rapidly evolving market.
Slim, Sleek, and Solid: A Winning Design
The first thing you'll notice about the HUAWEI Mate X3 is its incredibly sleek design. It sets a new standard for how thin and light a foldable smartphone can be. The thickness of the HUAWEI Mate X3 is just 11.08mm while folded and 5.3mm while unfolded, which is incredible for a foldable smartphone. The Vegan leather version of the phone weighs approximately 239g, and the Feather-Sand Glass version is 241g. For context, some of the regular flagship smartphones on the market weigh around 240g.
As the world's first quad-curve foldable smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate X3 ushers in a new chapter in foldable design and delivers a new level of handling comfort with its four softly rounded edges. Huawei has managed to craft an ultra-thin and ultra-light foldable smartphone that feels solid. The sleek design, along with the quad-curve body, is not only visually appealing but also makes it comfortable to hold and use, even for extended periods.
Game-Changing Durable Kunlun Glass Changes
One major concern people have with foldable smartphones has been the durability of the screens, and Huawei has addressed this issue with its innovative Kunlun Glass. For the exterior screen, Kunlun glass offers a level of durability that gives you confidence in using the smartphone without constantly worrying about damaging the screen. The interior screen, on the other hand, adopts an all-new composite screen structure, which uses impact-resistant non-Newtonian fluid materials to protect against accidental bumps. Consequently, these design innovations helped both the interior and exterior screens to earn the first-ever GS dual five-star certifications.
The magic of ultra vision XMAGE camera
Anyone who enjoys capturing life's moments with smartphones will love the cameras of the HUAWEI Mate X3. Huawei's Ultra Vision XMAGE technology takes the camera experience to the next level, enabling exceptional all-scenario photography. The HUAWEI Mate X3 features a 50 MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 12 MP Periscope Telephoto Camera that supports 5x optical zoom, allowing for some truly impressive shots. The periscope telephoto lens supports a maximum of 5x optical and 50x digital zoom and can capture details of subjects from far away.
The HUAWEI Mate X3 is equipped with the XD Fusion Pro's new texture engine. With the help of a texture imaging channel and AI learning algorithms, it can precisely reproduce the texture details of objects. Whether it is a glistening crystal, intricate leather fabric or an oil painting, the camera can capture it as you see it. The texture engine is also capable of capturing objects such as jewellery, glassware and metal tableware in breathtaking detail. Besides, the enhanced XMAGE styles add a creative flair to the photography experience, offering options like Vivid and Bright to give your photos a unique and eye-catching look.
From bustling city streets to dramatic cloudscapes and night outs with friends, the HUAWEI Mate X3 helps you to capture breathtaking images and make every thrilling moment your own. Imagine attending family get-togethers or business meetings - the HUAWEI Mate X3's Flex-Stop Mode ensures that group photos are always crisp, clear, and filled with radiant smiles. Additionally, this mode supports Time-Lapse photography and Light Painting mode, effectively turning the phone into its stand for easy access to a variety of long exposure and telephoto scenes.
HUAWEI X-true screen
The HUAWEI Mate X3 has two screens for you to savour - a 6.4-inch 3D OLED exterior screen and a 7.85-inch foldable OLED screen. Both screens support 1.07 billion colours and groundbreaking HUAWEI X-TrueTM technology to provide true-to-life details right in front of you. The phone also uses Intelligent Light-Sensitive Display and professional-standard colour accuracy, and it is the industry-first dual display with TÜV Rheinland colour accuracy certification. Additionally, both the interior and exterior screens support 426 PPI ultra-high pixel density and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering a consistently unparalleled viewing experience.
The HUAWEI Mate X3's exterior and interior screens are equally impressive, boasting high resolution and pixel density that make for an enjoyable viewing experience. The colours are vibrant and accurate, and the phone's foldable design allows for an immersive, uninterrupted display that’s perfect for watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web.
Mighty performance with all-day battery life
Battery life is another critical aspect of any smartphone, and the HUAWEI Mate X3 doesn't disappoint. With its 4800mAh battery capacity and support for 66W wired HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge, it can easily last through a full day of use. The battery life is more than sufficient, and the fast charging options make it convenient to top up the battery when necessary.
Smooth and refined user experience
Running on EMUI 13.1, the HUAWEI Mate X3 delivers a familiar and user-friendly experience. The software is well-optimised for the foldable form factor, with unique features that take advantage of the phone's capabilities. One notable aspect of the software is the Horizontal Split-Screen feature. This will let you use the top screen for videos and the bottom screen for gaming. The phone can intelligently identify whether the app is more suitable for Horizontal Split-Screen or Vertical Split-Screen mode.
Impressive water resistance
The HUAWEI Mate X3 has been designed with durability in mind, from its Kunlun Glass screens to its IPX8-rated water resistance. In practical terms, the water resistance features offer peace of mind when using the smartphone in various situations, such as in the rain or near a pool.
The cutting-edge multi-dimensional hinge
The foldable mechanism and hinge system are critical components of any foldable device, and Huawei has nailed it with their new-generation multi-dimensional hinge. It uses a wing-shaped dual-track rotating shaft that offers precise and effortless movement with each fold. It is durable, and the folding and unfolding action is smooth and satisfying.
Overall, the HUAWEI Mate X3 is a truly remarkable foldable smartphone that combines an innovative ultra-thin and light design with outstanding features and durability with pre-orders starting from May 10th in the UAE. The build quality is top-notch, with a combination of advanced materials, including an ultra-light carbon fibre body and aviation-grade aluminium alloy, making it sturdy and long-lasting. So, if you’re in the market for a foldable smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate X3 is worth considering.