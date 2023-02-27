How to Download Messenger on Huawei Phone?
This article will guide you on downloading Messenger on Huawei.
Messenger on Huawei is a stand-alone app that equates with Facebook. Messenger is a free app for your smartphone. It can be used for instant messaging to someone who has a Facebook account. Share photos, videos, voice messages, and create groups with friends to chat on Messenger. Individual or group video calls with friends are also possible on Messenger.
Logging on to Messenger from Huawei or any other device is only possible through Facebook. Like Facebook, individuals aged 13 years and above can use the app. Messenger is a popular application among people of all generations. Using funny stickers while chatting with friends makes Messenger more appealing to youngsters.
Steps to download Messenger on Huawei
The following steps will make it easier for you to download Messenger on Huawei. AppGallery can be accessed to install all apps on Huawei phones. Hence, you can download Messenger on Huawei through AppGallery.
STEP 1: On your Huawei phone, go to your home screen and launch AppGallery. The logo of the app looks like a red bag (refer to the image).
Step 2: Once AppGallery opens, you will find the search bar on the top. On the search bar, type Messenger, and the app appears on the screen.
Step 3: When x appears, locate the word "Install" on the right side beside the app name. Click on "Install."
Step 4: Your Huawei phone will now perform a few procedures. Extraction of the installation package and a security check takes place. If your phone gets a clean chit, a notification will pop up saying, "No threats found."
Step 5: When the notification pops up on the lower end of the screen, you will find two options:
1. Install 2. Cancel. Click on "Install" if you are ready to use Messenger on your Huawei device.
Step 6: On your Huawei phone, you will then see a notification for installation. Voila, Messenger is ready for use on your Huawei phone.
Conclusion
By following these simple steps, you can install Messenger on Huawei phones. Then, use your Facebook ID and password to log in to Messenger to chat with friends online.
Also, make sure to check for any updates for Messenger on your Huawei device by accessing AppGallery.
That's about it. If you still have any questions, feel free to contact Huawei's support team, and one of our executives will be happy to help.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I chat with my Facebook friends on my Huawei phone?
Go to AppGallery and install Messenger on your Huawei phone. Then, log in using your Facebook credentials. Now, you can chat with your Facebook friends using the Messenger app on Huawei.
What do you mean by Messenger on Huawei?
Messenger is the popular messaging/chat app of Facebook that can be easily installed on your Huawei device. You can download Messenger on Huawei from AppGallery.
The Messenger app on my Huawei device needs fixing up. What is the solution?
Go to AppGallery and check for any updates for Messenger and update the app if available at that time. Also, in case of such glitches, check your internet connectivity.
Do Huawei users operate Messenger?
Messenger is installable on any Huawei smartphone. What's required is a Facebook account, and the user should be aged 13 years or above. You can also readily learn to install Messenger on your Huawei device by clicking on this YouTube video link.