How to download apps from AppGallery
Downloading useful apps on a Huawei phone requires you to use AppGallery. AppGallery is the official app store for Huawei smartphones.
You can search, download, and manage hundreds of apps and games on AppGallery. Available in 80 languages, it is used by over 530 million active users, making it one of the most popular apps of all time. It is easy to install apps from AppGallery due to its user-friendly interface.
AppGallery is Huawei's very own application store, to install Huawei apps, you can download them from AppGallery. This app marketplace is free to use and offers various games and apps. In this article, we will show how to download apps from AppGallery.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download apps from AppGallery.
Steps to download apps from AppGallery
You can download multiple apps and games from AppGallery. AppGallery features an excellent interface where you can check the featured column list as well. The list includes the top-rated apps, most fun apps, top-rated games, and also the app of the month.
You can visit the categories section to browse various apps and games. If you want to check for updates, go to the Manager tab. You can see which updates are available and the list of apps you have downloaded. AppGallery is easy to navigate and provides you with endless choices.
Follow the steps below to install any app you wish from AppGallery.
Step 1: Go to the home screen on your phone and launch AppGallery.
Step 2: Once AppGallery is launched, locate the search bar. You will find it at the top of the page.
Step 3: Now that you have located the search bar, simply tap on it, and a keyboard will appear.
Step 4: Type in the name of the app you wish to install. You can choose any app you wish to download.
Step 5: When you decide which application you want to download, click on the INSTALL button.
Step 6: You will be redirected to another screen. Click on INSTALL once again on the page. The download process will now commence.
Step 7: You will know the application has been downloaded when you see that the 'Install' button has been replaced with the 'Open' button.
Conclusion
Voila! You have successfully finished downloading the application from AppGallery. You can explore AppGallery for other exciting apps and download as many apps as you wish. For more information, refer to our YouTube video.
FAQs
Can I download apps on Huawei phones?
Yes, you can! It is possible to download various apps on your Huawei smartphone. You can download apps using AppGallery. AppGallery is the home to many apps which you can download.
What exactly is AppGallery?
AppGallery is Huawei's own app marketplace. With this application store, you can download apps on your Huawei phone easily. It is a well-designed app marketplace where you can navigate the different tabs easily and find your favorite apps in seconds. All apps are categorised, making it easier for you to choose.
Is AppGallery safe to use? Will my phone be affected by viruses?
As AppGallery is developed and released officially by Huawei, it meets all industry standards and scans every app before the apps are uploaded to it. Thus, you don't have to worry about viruses or malware when using AppGallery.
How do I update apps on a Huawei phone?
To update apps on Huawei phones, you need to follow the steps given below:
a. Go to AppGallery.
b. Visit the 'Me' section.
c. Locate the app you want to update.
d. If the update is available, the 'Update' button will appear right beside the app.
e. Click 'Update'.
Do I have to install AppGallery first to download other apps on my Huawei phone?
No, AppGallery comes pre-installed on all Huawei devices available in the market. All you need to do is launch AppGallery, and you will have access to all your favorite apps.