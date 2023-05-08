HONOR Magic Vs, the new King of Foldable Phones?
With zero-gap hinge, HONOR Magic Vs solve key problems for folding phones
Foldable smartphones are a game-changing innovation in the mobile industry, offering users incredible versatility and transforming the way users use their devices. HONOR, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recognized the growing demand for foldable smartphones and is all set to launch its latest addition to the foldable market ‘HONOR Magic Vs’.
As HONOR’s very first foldable flagship to debut outside of China, the HONOR Magic Vs pushes industry benchmarks for design, display, performance and user experience. HONOR Magic Vs is a game changer in the mobile industry. With its innovative design and advanced technology, it is set to revolutionise the way users interact with their smartphones.
Gearless hinge with four components instead of 92
The hinge of a foldable device is essential as it affects how smoothly the screen folds and unfolds, the spacing between screens when the device is folded, its durability, and the overall user experience. It plays a critical role in determining the performance and functionality of the foldable device.
HONOR is committed to innovating with consumer needs in mind. They have invested heavily in R&D to develop a Super-Light Gearless Hinge with single-piece casting processing technology for its newly foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic Vs. This breakthrough hinge sets new standards in the foldable smartphone market.
The super-light gearless hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs drastically reduces the number of components used in the hinge from 92 to 4, delivering a lightweight hinge while ensuring adequate rotation. This groundbreaking technology sets it apart from competitors, highlighting HONOR's commitment to innovation in foldable smartphones.
No gaps anymore
One common pain point in foldable smartphones is the presence of gaps when the device is folded. These gaps can affect the overall aesthetics, durability, and user experience of the device.
The hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs is designed to fold smoothly without any gaps, unlike some other competing foldable smartphones. This gap-free design not only adds a premium look to the device, but also makes it thinner, addressing a common pain point in foldable devices.
Exceptional lightweight design, thanks to the aerospace-grade polymeric material
Contributing to the light weight of the hinge is also the material used – a special aerospace-grade polymeric material that is 62 per cent lighter than commonly used metals. At the same time, the lightweight yet robust material enables the hinge to withstand over 400,000 folds, equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.
The use of this ultra-light material, one that is commonly used for submarine pipelines and spacecrafts, is a testament to HONOR’s commitment to quality.
The highly anticipated HONOR Magic Vs is set to create buzz in the UAE markets with exceptional sales expectations.