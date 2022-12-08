RSA Global streamlines e-commerce operation with Unicommerce's WMS Platform
Unicommerce has automated four warehouses located across various locations in the Middle East
RSA Global, digital supply chain and end-to-end e-commerce logistics company based in the UAE, has announced its association with Unicommerce, an integrated SaaS platform for post-purchase experience management. The association is based on RSA Global's call to further give value to their customers by creating a more efficient fulfillment operations and expedited order processing that enables accurate, faster and on-time deliveries.
RSA Global has witnessed significant growth in their business as they onboard a rising number of local, regional and global e-commerce sellers who are looking for a reliable logistics partner to help them serve their regional consumers. In order to automate the crucial tasks at the fulfillment center, the company has deployed Unicommerce Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) and order management solution (OMS) across its 4 facilities in the UAE. As RSA Global’s growth momentum continues, they are set to make technology as one of the strongest fronts of their ecommerce logistics offering.
As a logistics specialist in the Middle East, Africa and India, RSA Global provides global e-commerce companies with seamless access to the booming market of this region. They massively invest in technology and sustainability, and coupled by their deep-rooted supply chain operational expertise, they are ever ready to help e-commerce companies unlock their business potential in the region.
Staying true to being a tech-forward logistics company, RSA Global has partnered with India's largest e-commerce supply chain SaaS enabler to further strengthen their logistics tech offering with Unicommerce. Unicommerce's warehouse management solution integrates all the warehouses of RSA Global on a single platform and provide a centralized view of inventory across multiple warehouses enabling the company to automatically allocate orders to the nearest warehouse. Unicommerce's sector-agnostic platform allows the company to process orders based on different criteria such as item-level traceability, SKU-level traceability, and non-traceability, depending on the business requirement. All these operations are managed paperless through digital devices used in the warehouses.
In addition, it will enable seamless order routing, quick consolidation and sorting, timely clearance of the aging inventory and thus smoothening the inbound and outbound operations. This will lead to enhancement in the overall efficiency of its warehouse operations and decrease order processing timelines.
The company has also deployed Unicommerce's Order Management solution, to enable automated and integrated order processing which includes order allocation, intimation to the logistic partners, shipment status visibility, and also a robust return management process. The proactive tech-maneuvered control over its processes will allow the company to bring business efficiency and error-free deliveries leading to an enhanced post-purchase experience for end consumers. Unicommerce platforms come with 160+ plug-and-play integrations with leading marketplaces, logistic companies, carts, and ERPs such as BigCommerce, Amazon, noon, Shopify, Magento, Fed-ex, DHL, BlueDart, Oracle, SAP and Tally, among others
Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said: "RSA Global has been doing phenomenal business in emerging markets and we are enthralled to partner with them and support them as they serve their customers who are looking to establish their e-commerce brands in the region. We believe there is a synergy in our vision of offering a great customer experience and we are committed to providing them with best-in-class technology that not only allows them to streamline operations but also helps them ensure error-free and seamless deliveries for all their partner brands. The response we are getting in the Middle East is overwhelming. I believe we have created one of the finest e-commerce supply chain solutions that will enable companies in the region to expand their e-commerce business across the globe and offer a great post-purchase experience to the end consumers."
Talking about the association, Abhishek Shah, CEO and Co-founder of RSA Global: "We are opening a gateway for global sellers and brands to enter and serve the consumer demands of this region. Thus, flexibility and knowledge of the regional MENA and India market are some of our top-of-mind requirements for any partnerships that we pursue. Since the beginning of RSA Global, we always extend the operational benefits of having a strong tech infrastructure to our customers, so we are looking forward to working in close unity with partners like Unicommerce. We see that this development is especially important now that more brands are seeing the huge opportunities and demands from MENA and India consumers. And we cannot wait to help those e-commerce companies create a lasting consumer experience."