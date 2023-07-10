PMR Property and Foster + Partners unveil ultra-luxurious residential project along Dubai Water Canal
This impressive development comprises two separate buildings, each featuring six exclusive mansions ranging from an impressive 9,000 to 16,000 sqft in size
Dubai is preparing to witness the creation of a new standard in refined living as PMR Property, a prestigious Dubai-based real estate developer specializing in hyper luxury properties, collaborates with Foster + Partners, the renowned British design firm. Together, they are bringing to life an opulent residential project.
Located along the prestigious Dubai Water Canal, in close proximity to esteemed projects like Four Seasons Residences and C Residences, this ambitious development comprises two buildings, each featuring six exclusive mansions. These extraordinary residences span two or three entire floors, boasting expansive double-height living areas ranging from an impressive 9,000 to 16,000 sqft. Visitors will be amazed by the exquisite features, including private swimming pools, elevators, gyms, cinemas, expansive garden terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering breathtaking 180-degree views of the iconic Dubai Water Canal and the magnificent Burj Khalifa.
Paulin Tomov, the visionary founder and chairman of PMR Property, envisions this project as a global benchmark for refined and exclusive luxury living. To bring this vision to life, PMR Property has enlisted the expertise of Foster + Partners, a renowned architectural firm with a rich legacy of iconic structures around the world.
The grand entrance of The Project is designed to captivate residents and guests from the moment of arrival. A double-height lobby, surrounded by reflective pools, serves as a stunning focal point, leading to personalised underground parking pods that reveal a private car showroom. The arrival experience is remarkable and personalised, as private lifts seamlessly open directly into the residential units, offering a smooth transition into a world of luxury.
Gerard Evenden, the head of the studio and senior executive partner at Foster + Partners, expresses delight in collaborating with PMR Property on this distinctive residential project. By combining their progressive vision with Foster + Partners' extensive regional experience, they aim to create a globally recognised symbol of luxury living. The architectural approach adopted for The Project emphasises sustainability while providing flexible spaces that cater to diverse lifestyles.
Foster + Partners, internationally acclaimed for their iconic structures such as London's Gherkin, Berlin's Reichstag, New York City's Hearst Tower, Hong Kong International Airport, and France's Millau Viaduct, draws inspiration from their illustrious portfolio to integrate a modern architectural twist into this waterfront residence. Their expertise ensures that The Project will be a harmonious blend of sophistication and contemporary design.
Taking into account the unique climatic conditions of the UAE, the design of The Project meticulously addresses sustainability and building performance. It incorporates integrated design elements that foster a strong connection between the residents and the natural environment, promising a harmonious living experience that exceeds expectations.
With PMR Property and Foster + Partners leading the way, the project promises to establish new standards for luxury living in Dubai. It offers residents an unparalleled combination of opulence, breathtaking views, and a profound connection to the surrounding natural beauty.
For more information visit pmrproperty.com