Neeta Bhushan's Advice on Managing Emotional Triggers with Loved Ones
As an executive performance coach, Dr. Neeta Bhushan has been helping people use their emotional grit to become a better version of themselves. Her expertise in providing people with tips on overcoming confusion in everyday decision-making has elevated her name to the summit of the industry. Neeta has a solid presence on Facebook and Instagram, which she uses to raise people’s awareness of emotional and mental health.
Neeta's key values, which she highlights on her website and social media pages, are putting service first while always showing love. She believes that for every individual to fully enjoy their lives, they must learn to serve love in everything that they do. Neeta shares her time as a Master coach for EverCoach by Mindvalley, a training & education platform for coaches and entrepreneurs. It’s there where she shares tips & insights for leaders and coaches on improving their mental and emotional health and well-being.
Neeta is a successful serial entrepreneur, but she didn't let her career jeopardize her role as a wife and a mother. She has coached thousands of people and helped them change their outlook and disposition in life. Neeta has turned people who were struggling emotionally into being successful in their chosen careers. She's helping these people pivot their careers into something they can cherish for the rest of their lives.
Helping people build their mental fitness is Neeta's only obsession in life, ever since starting her career as a master coach. For her, people should learn to use their emotions and, namely, emotional grit, as she describes in her book, to become the best versions of themselves. Neeta is eager to make her clients understand that their emotional management can blend into their mindset to let go of their past disappointments, trials, setbacks, and challenges into flying forward stronger and with more compassion.
Neeta has spoken at numerous events, allowing her to share ideas about emotional and mental health awareness with people from all walks of life. She believes that the mental and emotional aspects of health are not learned in school. For this reason, people like her need to step up to make people realize their importance for one’s ability to function in society and overall well-being.
To supplement her job as master coach, Neeta has authored three books written to serve as a guide for every reader. Her first book is called Emotional Grit, containing valuable advice to overcoming obstacles, managing emotions, and becoming a leader for life. The book became a top-seller on Amazon and received excellent reviews from critics and readers from all parts of the globe.
Neeta's second & third book is entitled The Book of Coaching, and The Business Book of Coaching which, as the title suggests, gives insightful tips for aspiring life coaches. These two books have been the leading books for anyone looking to add a skillset of coaching in their lives, as friend, entrepreneur, business owner, or parent. She's currently working on her fourth and upcoming book, and her followers can check for updates about it on her YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.
Neeta Bhushan is not just any entrepreneur and motivational speaker as she ensures to make personal connections with her clients. She, herself, has not only survived multiple extreme adversities, losing both parents and her brother as a teen, as well as domestic violence, and divorce which all came with its own set of emotional and mental struggles, so it has fueled her passion and purpose to help others do the same. Neeta believes that no one is meant to live in a box and that every person has a horizon that needs exploring.