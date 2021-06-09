- EVENTS
Embracing the power of people
Qetaifan Projects recently certified as the best place to work in Qatar, doing so by investing in its employees - its most valuable asset
For almost four years, Qetaifan Projects has been redefining the real estate landscape of Qatar. The company has its eyes set on crafting cities of sustainable and intelligent infrastructure to support Qatar's long-term economic goals. It gives primary importance to the core of its successful operations - the employees. With an open-door policy, great benefits, and ample career growth opportunities, the company fosters a culture of innovation ensuring a meaningful impact and contribution to society.
Qetaifan Projects has introduced itself to the real estate world with Qetaifan Island North; a project inspired by the rich culture, tradition, and nature of the region. It features state-of-the-art facilities like a waterpark, five-star hotels, luxe residences, and more. The waterfront hub is complemented by breathtaking views of the surrounding islands and facades of other properties. Qetaifan Projects aspires that this island will be an internationally recognised landmark location and a future iconic destination in Qatar.
Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, managing director of Qetaifan Projects tells Khaleej Times about the company and its culture.
How would you describe your company?
Qetaifan Projects is a real estate development company established in October 2017, that has secured a very strong position in the market in a short time. We consider our employees as our most valuable asset. We are a lean team working on a huge project. One of the key success factors of the company is internal communication and respect, in addition to the growth opportunity that the company provides to its employees.
How would you describe your corporate culture?
'One team, one family'. Our company culture is one that is flat, open, and creative. There are few levels of management between staff and executives, which facilitates internal communication and an open-door policy. Qetaifan Projects offers a team-oriented environment where each person is motivated by the company's goals. The company treats everyone equally and cares about the well-being of employees to make each one feel valued.
What continuing learning opportunities do you offer?
To keep up with the rapid pace of change in the business world, Qetaifan Projects is determined to always arm its employees with new resources to succeed in their careers by encouraging them and offering them the opportunity to study further, achieve professional certifications and memberships in their specialisations, such as the:
- Chartered Institute of Marketing certification for the marketing team.
- Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors certification for the business development and technical teams.
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants certification for the accounting and finance team.
- Society for Human Resource Management exam for the human resources team.
Can you describe some initiatives adopted by your organisation during the Covid-19 pandemic?
During the pandemic, when the majority of companies resorted to cost-cutting through salary reductions and layoffs, Qetaifan Projects believed its most important asset was its team; hence, promotions and bonuses were distributed normally, and no cost-cutting measures were taken. We have also managed to keep all its employees with no terminations.
In addition to this, Qetaifan Projects has also managed to keep its employees engaged during the remote working period with the 'Stay Home, Stay Positive!' programme, which included:
- Challenging and fun games like 'Brain Teaser' and 'Guess the emojis' etc., played via WhatsApp, to keep the employee's brain active and maintain a positive and friendly atmosphere between the team members.
- The 'Stay Fit' home challenge and achieving the ideal weight.
- Daily positive quotes sent to the employees via emails and WhatsApp.
- Development initiative: Reading club, encouraging employees to take up a hobby.
- Self-development: Continuing education and free online courses.
A message to potential candidates who would like to join your organisation.
At Qetaifan Projects, our biggest asset is our employees. We take great pride in treating them equally and offering them the opportunity to learn and grow within the company. We value our team-oriented environment where everyone is motivated to continuously work towards the company's goals. Truly, we are 'one team, one family'.