Partner content by KT Engage
Card of convenience
LikeCard is a leading e-commerce platform in the Middle East, specialising in selling pre-paid cards for telecommunication, games and electronic services
Filling the gap of an entity offering gift cards across a wide spectrum in the MENA region, LikeCard has emerged as an unparalleled player in the market. It is today the number one pre-paid platform in the region with the largest catalogue comprising more than 3,000 online cards including, but not limited to, iTunes, Google Play, Steam, Mobily, video on-demand services and telecommunication top up cards to name a few.
Some of the prominent gaming cards include PlayStation, Xbox, PUBG, Free Fire, Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft. Online shopping cards on the platform that customers can snap up include Amazon, noon, eBay, Shein, and much more.
With a digital revolution unfolding in the Middle East and around the world, new-age technologies are disrupting every aspect of business, government, and individuals' lives. A common grouse among large groups of users in the GCC region has been the difficulty of obtaining original digital content. LikeCard fulfils this demand by playing the part of a one-stop shop for a suite of cards with seamless, secure and easy payment channels. The venture is committed to providing a wide range of pre-paid cards that give customers online access, a user-friendly experience, and competitive prices.
Founded in 2015 in Dubai, before expanding to KSA and the whole MENA region, the LikeCard application has four million-plus users currently, with 80,000 purchasing orders on a daily basis. It also additionally boasts more than eight million users with partner companies. LikeCard provides a whole array of pre-paid cards for almost all online services including Google Play, App Store, Sony, Amazon and regional telecommunication companies.
When LikeCard launched its website back in 2015, it enabled sellers in the GCC market to connect with customers and sell pre-paid cards directly to them. The service is available on the web and via smartphones.
The strategic vision of LikeCard CEO Ammar Alsoos has made LikeCard the best choice for entertainment searchers in the GCC and MENA region, with the best prices and services. In the coming period, LikeCard has big goals to open new markets and build global B2B relationships with a huge catalogue of brands and games worldwide.
LikeCard has strong partnerships with Dubai-headquartered giants such as Shahid, noon and Landmark Group. Some of the global entities the company has tied up with include Al Rajhi Bank, ANB Bank, and Careem.
For more information please visit: https://like4card.com/
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.