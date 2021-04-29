- EVENTS
Joi Gifts offers 50 percent off on all Ramadan gifts
Joi Gifts is offering its customers a 50 percent discount on all Ramadan gifts starting from April 29 to May 3. Customers can shop for dates, chocolates, cakes & desserts, Quran and prayer beads sets, scented candles and diffusers, Ramadan gift hampers, and many personalized and customizable gifts. Customers can enjoy this special offer across all of its five online stores in the UAE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Al Ain.
Joi will also be offering customers a special deal on Eid gifts which will be displayed on the platform from the last week of Ramadan.
Joi Gifts is the region's largest online gifting marketplace. It is available in eight countries (UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon) and 21 cities, with Doha being its latest launch last month. It has more than 400 merchants across different markets with thousands of gifts. Customers can shop on the site www.joigifts.com or the apps on the iOS App Store and Google Playstore.
Joi offers the widest selection of gifts in the UAE from the best brands that people love including Magnolia Bakery, Hummingbird Bakery, Godiva, Sugarmoo, the Date Room, Palmeira, Mirzam, Forrey & Galland, Pierre Marcolini, and many more.
Its trained agents go out of their way to make the delivery extra special. They deliver gifts in chilled vans and dressed to impressed in concierge-style uniforms. It also offers a singing telegram feature where its agents will be happy to sing 'happy birthday' and other special songs.
Joi Gifts sells gifts under five main categories: flowers, cakes, and gourmet (includes chocolates and other sweets/food items), experience gifts (different experiences available in the city), and online gift cards.
Joi also offers corporate gifting solutions where it supports organizations with their gifting needs, whether they are looking to gift their employees or clients. In addition to the existing offering on the platform, Joi is able to tailor the gifts to meet the specific requirements of the corporate clients. Joi is currently working with more than 30 of the largest corporates in UAE by helping deliver their Ramadan and Eid gifts.
What are you waiting for? Go unleash some great Ramadan gift hampers on http://bit.ly/3aPmL4Z
