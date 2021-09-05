- EVENTS
InClassica Festival launched in Dubai
InClassica International Music Festival takes place in Dubai
Starting from the 15th of August and continuing to 26th of September 2021, the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) is presenting the InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai, UAE, in collaboration with SAMIT Event Group. The Festival features major and world-renowned compositions performed by a total of 37 soloists, 12 conductors and 7 orchestras, coming to Dubai from all over the world. Hosting venues will be the glorious Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena.
(Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of European Foundation for Support of Culture)
"Presenting InClassica in Dubai is an honour and a privilege. I am proud and happy to present this Festival that offers an exclusive programme with some of the greatest artists coming from all over the world. InClassica means music and professionality and brings this sector to its highest level. I cannot wait to start this year's edition in such a beautiful and unique location as Dubai, which I'm sure will make everything better." - Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the EUFSC.
The organisers also presented two other major projects: the Classic Piano Competition and Middle East Classical Music Academy (MECMA). The first, which started on 15th of August and ended on 3rd of September, brings together over seventy outstanding young pianists from all over the world competing for the final prize. The MECMA takes place in parallel with InClassica (from 4th to 23rd of September) and offers an exclusive programme made of masterclasses, lectures and workshops by esteemed professors and pedagogues.
The Festival features artworks by some of the most renowned music masters, including the contemporary composer Alexey Shor, Composer-In-Residence of both InClassica and Classic Piano. His pieces have been performed all over the world by different ensembles, including the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Brandenburg State Orchestra, to name a few.
Some of the prestigious soloists who are participating in Inclassica are the following, amongst many others:
- Exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, five-times recipient of the Record Academy Prize in Tokyo, three-times recipient of the Echo Deutscher SchallplattenPreis Award and multiple Grammy Award-nominee, cellist Mischa Maisky (Belgium);
- ECHO Klassik Award winner, Gold Medal of Salzburg and Vienna recipient, pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Austria);
- Grammy Award-winner and Avery Fisher Prize-recipient, violinist Gil Shaham (USA);
- Grammy Award, twice Gramophone Classical Music Award, Classic Brit Award and five times Edison Classical Music Award winner, violinist Maxim Vengerov (Monaco);
- Exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, 2016 Vladimir Spivakov International Violin Competition Winner and "Young Artist of the Year 2017" award recipient at the Festival of Nations, virtuoso violinist Daniel Lozakovich (Sweden);
- Gramophone's Instrumental Album of the Year winner, Critics' Choice at the Classic BRITS awards and CBE recipient, cellist Steven Isserlis (UK);
- Recipient of the Music Prize of the city of Duisburg (2017) and International Beethoven Prize for Human Rights, Peace, Freedom, Poverty Reduction and Inclusion, four-times ECHO Klassik Award-winner, pianist Fazil Say (Turkey);
- First prize-winner of the prestigious London International Piano Competition and Decca Classics recording artist, pianist Behzod Abduraimov (Uzbekistan);
The panel of world-celebrated conductors is formed by: Grammy nominated conductor and cellist, Dmitry Yablonsky (USA/Israel/Spain); Chief Conductor of the Savaria Symphony Orchestra in Hungary, Gergely Madaras (Hungary); Honored Art Worker of Russia and member of the Union of Composers of Russia, Arkady Feldman (Russia); Founder of the Russian National Orchestra, Mikhail Pletnev (Russia), amongst many others.
To perform alongside these artists, there are orchestras coming from all around the world. The leading orchestras performing at InClassica are:
- Russian National Orchestra;
- Armenian State Symphony Orchestra;
- Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra;
- Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (Israel);
- Malta Philharmonic Orchestra;
- Kaliningrad Symphony Orchestra (Russia);
- Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz (Germany);
