Imtiaz Developments breaks ground for its latest Dh 130 million residential project, Westwood Grande by Imtiaz
Westwood Grande by Imtiaz sets out to redefine luxury and affordability in Dubai
Imtiaz Developments successfully completes the groundbreaking works of its new architectural wonder in Jumeirah Village Circle. Led by Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, the milestone marks the beginning of an incredible journey that will result in a spectacular living space for all those who enjoy design and architecture. After the recent grand success of Westwood by Imtiaz in Al Furjan, Imtiaz Developments has set out to revolutionise residential living in Dubai with the launch of Westwood Grande by Imtiaz and their upcoming four new projects in Jumeirah Village Circle and six projects in other attractive communities. The project comprises of 14 residential floors and retail space. The project offers fully furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments with prices starting at only Dh490,000 along with an attractive payment plan.
Imtiaz Developments have collaborated with an award-winning French architect to deliver a timeless and breathtaking architecture within the high-end real estate industry. The bespoke exterior design is a unique sight, creating an ideal balance between luxury and comfort to provide a unique living experience. With stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina in the background, each apartment will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the surroundings.
Jumeirah Village Circle offers convenient access to Dubai's most incredible hotspots. The project is within walking distance from the Al Khail Avenue Mall, an ultra-modern hub for shopping, dining, and family entertainment. The project features high-end amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool, world-class gymnasium facility, a lush landscaped garden and a children’s play area designed to enrich and cultivate the social wellness of residents.
The apartments consist of high-end finishes such as a keyless entry smart lock system for added convenience and security. Each residential apartment is equipped with smart home technology. The living space is connected with an Alexa home automation system that allows you to have complete control over everything around the apartment with a single voice command.
The home appliances and sanitary fittings are from highly reliable brands, such as Bosch and Villeroy and Boch that ensures seamless and efficient experience, along with adding a luxurious touch. Imtiaz Developments is set to offer its residents convenience and elegance with every project they deliver.
Join Imtiaz Developments on February 7 from 10 am to 6 pm at Westwood by Imtiaz in Al Furjan for the grand launch event of Westwood Grande by Imtiaz. The team at Imtiaz Developments will be available at the event to provide further information about the project designs and accompany you to the show apartments available on site to experience and feel the quality and luxury that Imtiaz Developments has to offer.
