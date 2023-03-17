Everyday banking made easy with RAKBANK
Discover a world of banking convenience with the only account you need to perfectly manage your daily financial transactions.
In a country that has elevated luxury and convenience to a fine art, most things are now available virtually, so why should banking services be any different? With a RAKBANK Account, you can now experience this same level of convenience in your everyday banking transactions. Designed to function as your instant money manager, you may open a RAKBANK Current or Savings Account digitally in minutes and instantly receive a virtual Debit Card that you can use immediately for both online and on-site payments.
Along with an enhanced and more seamless banking experience, opening a RAKBANK Account also comes with a bevy of exclusive promotional offers, starting with an amazing 5% p.a. welcome bonus interest for six months on your monthly average balances.
And that's just the beginning!
As you work tirelessly to provide yourself and your loved ones with a good life, why not make your hard-earned money work harder for you? By simply transferring your salary to a RAKBANK Account during the promotion period, you'll enjoy a cash reward of up to Dh5,000.
Additionally, you can also get up to Dh200 cash reward every month when you make utility bill payments or transfer money via RAKMoneyTransfer using Digital Banking during the promotion period.
There's more! The full scope of the benefits you'll enjoy with a RAKBANK Account goes beyond the initial spate of rewards you will receive during the promotion period. Because in this fast-paced, ever-evolving world, having time is often the ultimate luxury. Save time by scheduling and paying multiple bills with just a click, receive and send money to over 30 countries in seconds, make hassle-free payments via SMS with MobileCash, access your money anytime and from anywhere and get the most out of life with your loved ones.
Instant. Easy. Secure and Rewarding. What's not to love?
Enjoy banking benefits on the go! Digitally open a RAKBANK Account now and discover a new world of banking benefits and convenience.
Download the RAKBANK App or visit www.rakbank.ae/dob
Terms & conditions apply.