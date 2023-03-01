Creative Zone launches the 2023 edition of the UAE's business setup guide
The UAE's leading business setup firm, Creative Zone has come out with the second edition of their business setup guide, that provides businesses and entrepreneurs with a clear understanding of the process of setting up and operating a business in the UAE.
The apprised business guide contains all new and amended commercial, legal, and corporate rules and regulations that were introduced last year and require careful considerations by startups and SMEs entering the UAE market.
The guide covers a range of topics including company formation, residency options (including a section on golden visa) corporate banking, and all aspects of relocating and living in the UAE. The first volume of the guide is designed to provide companies with an up-to-date understanding of the UAE's business landscape, including the types of business activities that can be undertaken in various business districts, and the recent changes in laws and regulations.
"I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new business setup guide, which will serve as a valuable resource for all startups and SMEs, aiming to launch their business in the UAE. The guide has been designed to provide clear and organised information on living and working in the UAE. With this guide, we aim to streamline the setup process and provide entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to ensure the success of their business. I am confident that this guide will be an invaluable asset and I look forward to the positive impact it will have on the region’s business landscape."
The guide also answers many of the questions that businesses may have about the organisation, including its structure, business licensing and regulatory matters, as well as providing accounting, tax, and legal information. The guide also offers useful insights on living in Dubai, exchange controls, immigration, and employment matters.
Visit the link below to download the Business Setup Guide