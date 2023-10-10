Partner Content By KT Engage
Banking in minutes made possible with CBD's award-winning mobile banking app Your gateway to quick, convenient, and secure banking
In today's fast-paced world, convenience reigns supreme
When it comes to banking, the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) is at the forefront of delivering a seamless and efficient banking experience with its top-rated mobile banking app. Let's explore the features and benefits of this exceptional app.
Unbeatable app ratings: Trust and speed
In the realm of mobile banking, trust and speed are paramount. CBD's mobile app boasts an impressive rating of 4.8/5 on the App Store, securing the top position in the UAE banking industry. This remarkable rating reflects the trust and satisfaction of thousands of delighted users.
Instant banking with a few taps:
Imagine opening a bank account in just three minutes. With CBD, it's a reality. Utilising your Emirates ID, you can initiate an account in minutes with just a few taps. For those considering investments, CBD offers gold and silver accounts with attractive rates. Additionally, you can open foreign currency accounts in Euro, USD, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, and more, granting you access to global opportunities. To take your investment game further, explore the CBD Investr app, where you can invest in over 8,000 US Stocks and ETFs.
Credit cards for every lifestyle:
Acquiring a CBD credit card takes just five minutes. CBD caters to diverse lifestyles with its range of cards. If maximising savings is your goal, the CBD Super Saver Card offers up to 10 per cent cashback on groceries, education, fuel, and bill payments. For those focused on fuel savings, the CBD Yes Rewards card provides up to 15 per cent savings. Globetrotters and lifestyle enthusiasts will find their match in the CBD World Mastercard, unlocking a world of travel, wellness, golf, and premium lifestyle privileges.
Instant loans:
Certain needs can't wait. If you require quick access to cash, opt for the CBD Quick Loan facility. You can apply and receive a CBD Quick Loan in just five minutes. Whether buying a pre-owned car, renovating your home, planning a dream vacation, or fulfilling any desire, CBD places the funds in your hands swiftly.
Extensive app services:
With over 100+ services packed into the CBD App, bid farewell to the hassles of visiting a bank branch and finding parking. Pay bills, make transfers, and access a plethora of banking services - all at your convenience.
Exclusive offers galore:
The CBD App goes beyond banking to enhance your lifestyle. It grants you access to over 1,000 exclusive offers on dining, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Saving money while enjoying life's pleasures has never been easier.
As Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the personal Banking Group at Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), says: "In a world where time is precious and convenience is key, CBD's mobile banking app emerges as the ultimate solution. Our App is ranked no. 1 in the UAE banking industry thanks to its speed, rich features, convenient banking with just a few taps, exclusive perks, and more. We built this award-winning app to empower our customers to take control of their finances effortlessly, saving them time and enhancing their lives."
Experience the future of banking:
Download the CBD App today and witness the future of banking at your fingertips. Your journey to quick, convenient, and secure banking begins now.