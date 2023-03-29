India: 9 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather: Airport sources

Several airlines sent out travel advisories, requesting passengers to check plane status before leaving for the airport

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 7:00 PM

Nearly nine flights have been diverted from India's capital, (Indira Gandhi International Airport) to Jaipur airport due to unexpected weather conditions, according to airport authorities. Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed Delhi on Wednesday evening, according to the weather department.

Several airlines has issued travel advisory to passengers and have posted on their Twitter feed regarding changes to flight schedules. Passengers have been asked to stay updated for the further developments from official sources.

AirVistara posted a diversion update and wrote: "Flight UK910 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM- DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 19:40 hours."

Sending out a travel advisory, IndiGo posted, "Due to expected bad weather in Bengaluru, flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Do check your flight status before leaving for the airport."

Spicejet has also sent out a travel update after facing air congestion at Delhi airport: "We are facing ATC congestion at Delhi(DEL) due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

However, Delhi Airport tweeted smooth passenger movement at terminal three:

ALSO READ: