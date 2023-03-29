Etihad Airways touches down with inaugural flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport

After strict Covid-19 restrictions, China has reopened its borders which boosted the aviation and tourism industries

By WAM Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:29 PM

Etihad Airways began its first scheduled flight between Abu Dhabi and Beijing Daxing Airport yesterday (March 28). The inaugural flight EY888, operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marked the move of regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX). Previously Etihad operated to Beijing Capital International Airport.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "With China's reopening and the restart of the aviation and tourism industries, we are very glad to see the long overdue move of our scheduled services to Beijing Daxing International Airport, which will further strengthen our commitment to the country's aviation market development and Chinese travellers."

"The integrated transportation facilities at Beijing Daxing International Airport will give Etihad Airways access to a huge catchment area around Beijing West Rail Station. We will be working closely with local partners to transfer Etihad's rich experience in Europe working with intermodal rail service operators to Daxing to allow greater choice at a competitive fare on a single connecting ticket through air-rail modality."

2023 also marks the 15th anniversary of Etihad Airways' services in China and its Abu Dhabi-Beijing route. With the continuous consolidation and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, political, economic, trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries have become more frequent.

Wang Yaqi, General Manager of Aviation Business at Beijing Daxing International Airport, said, "Abu Dhabi Airports Company signed an MoU to build a sister-airport relationship with Beijing Daxing International Airport in 2019, which strengthened the capital-to-capital link. Etihad Airways is one of the first airlines in the Middle East to move to Beijing Daxing International Airport, and we congratulate them on this successful inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport."

"Beijing Daxing International Airport believes that on the basis of win-win cooperation, both sides will inject new vitality into the recovery of civil aviation in China and even the world, while at the same time, making a greater contribution to the people and business ties between the two countries," Wang added.

Etihad Airways' first outbound flight will depart Beijing Daxing on March 30, allowing travellers choosing Abu Dhabi as their destination or a stopover to explore the emirate's breathtaking landscapes, a thriving arts and culture scene, top shopping destinations, magnificent attractions and world-class events; or connecting passengers with access to more than 70 destinations via our Abu Dhabi hub.

