UAE-India flights: Etihad announces sale, ticket prices for less than Dh1,000

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced an early summer sale to a number of destinations for those UAE residents who plan to travel during the summer season.

Economy class return airfare from Abu Dhabi to the Indian city of Kolkata starts from as low as Dh995; Dh1,195 to Cairo; Dh2,395 to Manila; Dh2,495 to Singapore; Dh2,595 to Paris; and Dh2,795 to London.

The UAE-India corridor is one of the busiest air routes for passenger traffic as millions of Indian nationals live and work in the emirates.

Starting today (March 26), the UAE’s national carrier also relaunched daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, providing a total of seven non-stop services per week to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Kolkata – often referred to as the cultural capital of India – is home to exceptional architecture and dynamic markets.

Travellers can book their flights at special sale fares until March 31, 2023, and travel between May 1 and June 15, 2023.

“Following our recent celebratory flash sale, we’re pleased to make even more incredible fares and special deals available to our guests looking to fly before the summer. We know many people are keen to book a last-minute getaway, therefore, we’ve curated a selection of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia with hot deals to help our customers take a pre-summer holiday," said Arik De, chief revenue officer, Etihad Airways.

