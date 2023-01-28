Dubai travel: Emirates cancels flight to New Zealand due to bad weather

Auckland Airport is currently closed for international arrivals because of heavy flooding in the city

A number of Emirates' flights from Dubai to Auckland have been disrupted as violent weather whips the city in New Zealand.

Auckland Airport (AKL) is currently closed for all international arrivals due to heavy flooding, prompting Dubai's flagship carrier to cancel some flights.

Flight EK448 from Dubai to Auckland — which was supposed to depart tomorrow, January 29 — has been cancelled, Emirates said in an advisory.

"Customers connecting to EK448 on January 29 will not be accepted to travel at the original point of departure," it added.

On Friday, flight EK448 — which was headed to Auckland — returned to Dubai. The flight will depart tomorrow, January 29, at 10.20am as EK8448.

The airline confirmed that operations for flight EK449 from Auckland to Dubai on both January 29 and 30 are unaffected.

Customers impacted due to cancellations are advised to contact their travel agents or Emirates Call centres for rebooking options.

